The official city of Dunwoody mobile app gives residents, businesses and visitors a direct connection to City Hall to learn about city news and upcoming events, pay ticket fines, and receive notifications.

“The app is a one-stop shop for the most popular features on the city website. We hope it will help users stay informed and engaged,” said Communications Director Jennifer Boettcher in a press release.

To download the app, click on these links:

Universal: http://onelink.to/j3d4ss

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/city-of-dunwoody/id1477421299?ls=1

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.rybel_llc.dunwoody