Atlanta Police arrested several climate change protesters Sept. 27 near the Buckhead MARTA station after they allegedly blocked roads and brought traffic to a standstill.

Police said at least nine protesters were arrested in Buckhead for attempting to block the southbound lanes of Peachtree Road as they walked toward Piedmont Road.

More arrests were made at 10th Street and Peachtree Street as police said protesters continued to block streets, according to the Atlanta Police twitter account.

The protesters then marched to Piedmont Park where they were to hold a rally.

The protest in Atlanta was coordinated by Extinction Rebellion Atlanta and is one of hundreds taking place around the world as part of the Global Climate Strikes held Sept. 20-27.

“[W]e intend to demonstrate the power of people working collectively through a general strike in order disrupt business as usual, to change the system so it may no longer hold us hostage,” states a website about the protest.

North Atlanta High School students in Buckhead organized a climate change protest Sept. 26 as part of the worldwide protests to bring attention to the dangers of climate change.

The protest was held on school grounds at 4111 Northside Parkway and Atlanta Public Schools says more than 1,000 students participated.

“These young activists are creating the dialogue and change they want to see in our world,” APS said in a tweet.

— Hannah Greco contributed