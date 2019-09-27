U.S. Rep. John Lewis will attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new Brookhaven elementary school named for him on Oct. 4.

The ceremony will take place at John Robert Lewis Elementary School at 2630 Skyland Drive at 10 a.m. and is open to the public, a press release said.

The 900-seat DeKalb County public school opened at the beginning of the school year on Aug. 5.

It is the first public school in the nation to bear Lewis’s name.

“John Lewis is an American icon who has dedicated his life to the highest ethical standards and moral principles,” said DeKalb Schools Superintendent R. Stephen Green in a release. “Each day, our students, teachers, and staff will be reminded of his leadership and his sacrifice, as well as the role public education played in his achievements.”