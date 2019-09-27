Joe Seconder

Occupation: U.S. Army Infantry Major (Retired) Reserve, Georgia National Guard and Active Duty; Solutions Consultant, Human Capital Management at Workday

Previous elected offices held: None

Other community service experience: Presently serving on the board of the Dunwoody Homeowners Association; formerly served on the city of Dunwoody Sustainability Committee, city of Dunwoody Master Transportation Plan Advisory Committee and city of Dunwoody Vote Review Panel. City of Dunwoody Sustainable Hero Award recipient. Former board member and president of the non-profit Georgia Bikes association. All Saints Knights of Columbus member.

What is motivating you to run for this office?

I want to put Dunwoody First with new leadership and vision. To help move our city from being reactive and just “good enough” to being a vibrant community with the quality of life, services, and amenities our citizens want and need.

What is the biggest issue facing the district and how will you address it?

Schools. I-285 Express Lanes. Managing regional growth while protecting and preserving our residential neighborhoods.

Issues will arise at a moment’s notice. We need new dynamic leadership to be able to address them, with the vision to get us there. I have the skill set to take action and solve these problems. Twenty-three years’ military leadership, including service in a combat zone, Fortune 500 international project management experience, local and regional civic and nonprofit background. As your councilmember, I’ll always be outreaching and listening to residents, collaborating; making sure our city government operates each day Putting Dunwoody First.

What is the city’s role in such projects as multiuse path networks and arts centers, and how would you pay for them?

Let’s Put Dunwoody First instead of watching on the sidelines as neighboring cities of Brookhaven, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Alpharetta and Chamblee invest and transform. Their leadership is being responsive to their citizens, implementing master plans. Did you know that the average homeowner pays more for trash collection than they do in city property tax? Did you know that to pay for the new Sandy Springs city center, there was no increase in property taxes? We have many tools in the toolbox available that we need to leverage. It’s time to have a conversation about taking the next steps forward.

What is your vision for the future of Dunwoody Village?

With new leadership and vision, put Dunwoody — and our residents — First when it comes to revitalizing the Dunwoody Village. Activating the very heart of our community for our families and friends to enjoy – every day of the year. We must be proactive, rather than reactive. We must work towards fulfilling the master plan as laid out by our citizens; envisioning and outlining how the Dunwoody Village can thrive as a true “Village” that is vibrant, sustainable, and economically viable while maintaining its quaintness, charm, and link to the area’s history.