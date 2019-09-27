Robert Miller

robertmillertime.com

Occupation: The Miller Development Group, LLC, Commercial Real Estate Brokerage, Office and Land Developer

Previous elected offices held: None.

Other community service experience: In 2010 I served on the Committee for the City’s first Comprehensive Master Plan. In 2015 I was on the Perimeter Center Sounding Board for the zoning rewrite. In 2016, I was appointed to the DeKalb County SPLOST project list development committee. I’m currently a member of the Dunwoody Development Board, where I have served since 2012.

What is motivating you to run for this office?

No community can be successful without good schools, but our schools are experiencing a facilities crisis. While the city does not control the school district, the city is responsible to make sure the school facilities are safe. The city must take a more robust and assertive posture with the school district. Specifically, I would start with an ordinance for the permitting of educational trailers. We don’t have to reinvent the wheel enforcing codes on the schools – other jurisdictions do this, and we can learn from their experiences. Enforcing city codes will make our schools safe and stronger.

What is the biggest issue facing the district and how will you address it?

The Perimeter currently handles 130,000 cars a day! And this number is going to increase with the new developments over the next 10 years. The city must communicate, coordinate and advocate for improved access into and out of the city while working to preserve and protect our neighborhoods. We must build strong relationships with our county leaders and the leaders of our neighboring cities to work together to tackle the traffic and transportations challenges that lie ahead of us.

What is the city’s role in such projects as multiuse path networks and arts centers, and how would you pay for them?

We need to be careful about falling into the trap of adding new programs, departments and projects and then forgetting to fund the ones we already have. We need to continue delivering quality basic services, like paving, police and enhanced parks in a fiscally responsible way. But that does not mean we can’t also look at other project to enhance the quality of life and sense of plan. The city should look for opportunities to continue building a multiuse path network as properties are developed. I would not be in favor of taking on large amounts of debt.

What is your vision for the future of Dunwoody Village?

I know that through effective and thoughtful planning, we can create a vibrant village! We need to start by eliminating the overlay, which is preventing the village from reaching its full potential and holding back small business from thriving. If we cast a clear vision to the market and work to build trust with all the village stakeholders of our dedication and commitment to that vision, then we can see new life spring from the Dunwoody Village.