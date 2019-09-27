Brookhaven voters will elect a mayor and a new District 3 City Council member on Nov. 5. In District 1, City Councilmember Linley Jones is running unopposed. The Reporter asked the candidates about their background and positions. For their answers, click their photo below.

Mayor

In the mayoral race, incumbent John Ernst faces a challenge from Jennifer “Jen” Heath.

City Council District 3

In the District 3 race, Dimitrius Owens and Madeleine Simmons are vying for a seat that will be left open by incumbent Bates Mattison, who chose not to run for reelection.

City Council District 1

Incumbent Linley Jones is running unopposed for the District 1 seat.