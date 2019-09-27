Dunwoody voters will elect a new mayor and two new City Council members on Nov. 5. All of the councilmembers on the ballot are elected by citywide votes. The Reporter asked the candidates in those races about their background and positions. To see their answers, click their photo below. City Councilmember John Heneghan, who is running unopposed in District 3, chose to publish his answers elsewhere.

Mayor

Current City Councilmembers Lynn Deutsch and Terry Nall are vying for the position of mayor. Incumbent Denis Shortal chose not to run for reelection.

City Council District 1

Stacey Harris and Robert Miller are seeking to replace Nall in the council seat he is leaving for his mayoral run.

City Council District 2

Joe Seconder and Heyward Wescott are competing to replace Deutsch in the council seat she is leaving for her mayoral run.