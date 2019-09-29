A developer who wanted to rezone nearly 3 acres of land across the street from the new Austin Elementary School to make way for a 9-lot subdivision has withdrawn the request after pushback from the City Council and area residents.

The council approved Curt Swilley of Rock River Realty’s withdrawal at the Aug. 26 meeting. Swilley was seeking to rezone 5318 and 5328 Roberts Drive from R-100 where two single-family homes now sit to R-50. Swilley wanted to tear down the existing homes and build 9 single-family homes allowed under the R-50 zoning.

Dave Haverty, owner of the Swancy Farmhouse at 5308 Roberts Drive, criticized the redevelopment. The Swancy Farmhouse was not being purchased as part of the proposed development and Haverty argued to city officials that the new development would enclose his otherwise quiet property by three roads to serve the proposed new subdivision. Council members recommended Swilley work with Haverty during a prior meeting.

Swilley told the council at the Aug. 26 meeting he was now working with Haverty on purchasing the farmhouse with plans to bring back a new rezoning request.