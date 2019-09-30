A small community celebration Sept. 14 marked the official opening of an expanded Chastain Park Playground.

The upgrade to the playground, along Alex Cooley Parkway at Dudley Lane, includes a climbing structure, a sensory tunnel, additional musical equipment, toddler play houses and shade structures.

Overseen by the Chastain Park Conservancy, the upgrade is the second phase of a project that debuted in 2016 by quadrupling of the playground’s area.

The installation was made possible by a $100,000 grant from the organization Park Pride.

The new section opened in early August, but the ceremony was held in September, with representatives of the Conservancy, Park Pride and the city of Atlanta on hand.