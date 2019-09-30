A small community celebration Sept. 14 marked the official opening of an expanded Chastain Park Playground.

Cutting the ribbon on the new playground section are, from left, Georgia Brumfield, 4; Rosa McHugh, executive director of the Chastain Park Conservancy; and Reese Tetrick, 8. (Phil Mosier)

The upgrade to the playground, along Alex Cooley Parkway at Dudley Lane, includes a climbing structure, a sensory tunnel, additional musical equipment, toddler play houses and shade structures.

Checking out the new play equipment is Winn White, 2, who was celebrating his birthday in the park. (Phil Mosier)

Overseen by the Chastain Park Conservancy, the upgrade is the second phase of a project that debuted in 2016 by quadrupling of the playground’s area.

Cathy Raper of Farm Chastain, and a Chastain Park Conservancy board member, invites families to join a gardening program. (Phil Mosier)

The installation was made possible by a $100,000 grant from the organization Park Pride.

City Councilmember J.P. Matzigkeit, left, who co-founded the Chastain Park Conservancy, talks with Jay Smith, a longtime board member who helped to lead the early efforts to renovate the playground. (Phil Mosier)

The new section opened in early August, but the ceremony was held in September, with representatives of the Conservancy, Park Pride and the city of Atlanta on hand.

