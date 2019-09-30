Discover Dunwoody, the city’s tourism agency, is hosting a series of months at local cultural attractions throughout October to celebrate Arts & Culture Month.

The city is partnering such places and organizations as the Dunwoody Nature Center, Spruill Center for the Arts, Stage Door Players, Dunwoody Woman’s Club, Dunwoody Fine Arts Association, Dunwoody Preservation Trust, Dunwoody Homeowners Association and the Chattahoochee Handweavers Guild.

Discover Dunwoody organized the first Arts & Culture Month in 2018.