Participants of the 47th annual Dunwoody Home Tour on Oct. 2, sponsored by the Dunwoody Woman’s Club, will have the chance to look at four private homes with different architectural and interior design styles, as well as their gardens and landscaping.

The tour is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Individual tickets are $30 in advance or $35 on the day of the tour at the first home at 5376 Redfield Circle.

The tour includes three homes in Dunwoody and one home in Sandy Springs.

Proceeds from the tour are donated to various local community organizations.

To buy tickets online and to learn more about the tour, visit dunwoodywomansclub.com/home-tour.