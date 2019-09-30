After 13 years of working as the executive director of Heritage Sandy Springs, Carol Thompson is set to retire on Oct. 4, according to a press release. Deborah Minor, a current board member, will be stepping in as interim executive director.

Thompson has been with Heritage Sandy Springs since summer 2006, the release said.

“The growth over the years was about creating a sense of place and giving the community a gathering place, to enjoy, to learn, and to have fun,” Thompson said in the release. “I am blessed to have been a part of it. I’m also excited about the future of Heritage Sandy Springs Museum and Park as our community grows and flourishes.”

Minor comes to the position with more than 20 years of experience in nonprofit management, including operations, financial and building management, the release said.

“Carol has made HSSMP a part of her story for many years, and she’s been an integral part in the growth and success of so much of the organization,” Minor said in the release. “We are grateful for her service and wish her the absolute best in her retirement.”