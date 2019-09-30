Brookhaven Police have identified a woman who they say nearly struck an officer with her vehicle after fleeing a traffic stop Sept. 19.

Essence Barkley, 24, of Brookhaven, She eluded capture after leading police on a 20-mile high-speed chase and remains on the run, police said. She is wanted on various charges by police in Atlanta, Brookhaven and Chamblee.

The incident began, police say, when Barkley was pulled over by Brookhaven and Chamblee police officers near an ATM in the Northeast Plaza parking lot. A Chamblee officer said he determined the BMW sedan car she was driving had a stolen license plate.

When a Brookhaven officer approached the car, police say, she then pulled out in a hurry, nearly striking the officer, and sped to I-85, where police pursued her before the chase was called off due to public safety risks.

Barkley remains on the run and may be in metro Atlanta or the Greensboro, N.C., area, police say.

Barkley is also wanted by Atlanta Police in a May incident for fleeing police, among other allegations, according to the release.

Brookhaven Police have charged Barkley with aggravated assault on a police officer; theft by receiving a stolen motor vehicle; and theft by receiving stolen property. Chamblee Police have charged her with one felony count of fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer.

Atlanta Police faces charges from Atlanta Police for theft by receiving stolen property, fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, and driving while license suspended.

Anyone with information can contact Brookhaven Police or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta and may be eligible for a reward. Tips may be submitted online at CrimeStoppersAtlanta.org, by calling 404-577-8477, or by texting “CSA” and the tip to 274637.