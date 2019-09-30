The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.
Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.
Ga. 400 lane closures
Sept. 30-Oct. 2, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Spalding Drive and Pitts Road, two right lanes.
Oct. 2, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Hammond Drive and Mount Vernon Highway, two right lanes.
Oct. 3-4, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Hammond Drive and Mount Vernon Highway, two right lanes and two left lanes.
Oct. 3-5, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Abernathy Road and Mount Vernon Highway, two left lanes.
Oct. 5, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Hammond Drive and Mount Vernon Highway, two left lanes.
Glenridge Drive closures
Oct. 2-3, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Johnson Ferrry Road and Glenforest Drive closed.
Oct. 4-7, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between I-285 and Johnson Ferry Road closed.
Glenridge Drive lane closures
Oct. 2-3, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Glenforest Drive, two left lanes.
I-285 lane closures
Sept. 30-Oct. 2, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Ga. 400, two left lanes.
Sept. 30-Oct. 2, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400, two left lanes.
Other traffic changes
The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.