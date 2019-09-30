The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Sept. 30-Oct. 2, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Spalding Drive and Pitts Road, two right lanes.

Oct. 2, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Hammond Drive and Mount Vernon Highway, two right lanes.

Oct. 3-4, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Hammond Drive and Mount Vernon Highway, two right lanes and two left lanes.

Oct. 3-5, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Abernathy Road and Mount Vernon Highway, two left lanes.

Oct. 5, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Hammond Drive and Mount Vernon Highway, two left lanes.

Glenridge Drive closures

Oct. 2-3, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Johnson Ferrry Road and Glenforest Drive closed.

Oct. 4-7, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between I-285 and Johnson Ferry Road closed.

Glenridge Drive lane closures

Oct. 2-3, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Glenforest Drive, two left lanes.

I-285 lane closures

Sept. 30-Oct. 2, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Ga. 400, two left lanes.

Sept. 30-Oct. 2, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400, two left lanes.

Other traffic changes

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.