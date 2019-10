The Dunwoody Preservation Trust is hosting an Oct. 5 dinner and bluegrass concert at the Donaldson-Bannister Farm.

The event includes the band Sojourner and a dinner of food from local farms prepared by Chef Chris McDonald of Marlowe’s Tavern Dunwoody.

The event runs 6-9 p.m. at the historic farmhouse at 4831 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. Tickets are $75 and advance reservations are required. For more information, see dunwoodypreservationtrust.org/bluegrassfarmtotable.