Emory University’s Executive Park redevelopment is heading back to the Brookhaven Planning Commission for further review after a Sept. 24 City Council vote on a rezoning request.

The redevelopment of the area at North Druid Hills Road and I-85 includes new medical and office space, a new hospital, a hotel and multiunit residential buildings. Planning Commission members said earlier in September that they wanted more information and visual images about what Emory has dubbed a “live-work-play health innovation district.”

The city is requesting various changes to the plan, including two pedestrian bridges across North Druid Hills and I-85 and a “transfer hub” for MARTA buses.

Emory officials say the proposed development expands the university’s health care mission, especially in the growing areas of orthopedics and spine and brain health services that are already located in Executive Park.