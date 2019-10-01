The BlazeSports Atlanta Jr. Hawks wheelchair basketball team held their first official practice of the season Sept. 14 at Buckhead’s Shepherd Center, as they aim to continue as one of the nation’s top-ranked junior teams.

Open to youths ages 5 through 18, the team is organized by BlazeSports America, the nonprofit organization created as part of the 1996 Atlanta Paralympic Games. The Atlanta Hawks pro basketball team is a sponsor, providing financial support, mentorship and more.

The Jr. Hawks are affiliated with the National Wheelchair Basketball Association. They practice September through March, according to a press release, in a division where teams compete in regional tournaments and a national championship.

