Sam Massell, who served as Atlanta’s mayor in the 1970s, will discuss his biography “Play It Again, Sam” in an Oct. 2 appearance in Sandy Springs.

Massell is now president of the Buckhead Coalition, an invitation-only group of 100 business and community leaders. “Play It Again, Sam” was written by Charles McNair and published in 2017.

The free discussion is scheduled for 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Heritage Sandy Springs Museum and Park’s Community Room, 6110 Blue Stone Road, Sandy Springs. The event is part of Heritage’s “Titles @ Twilight” book discussion series. For more information, see heritagesandysprings.org.