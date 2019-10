The city of Brookhaven is holding its first “Family Dance” for all ages on Oct. 5 at the Lynwood Community Center.

The dance, scheduled for 6:30-8:30 p.m., will feature a live DJ, food, giveaways and take-home photos. Tickets are $10. The community center is at 3360 Osborne Road, Brookhaven.

For more information, see brookhavenga.gov.