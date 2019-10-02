Buckhead’s Blue Heron Nature Preserve is seeking an artist to create a mural.

The mural must be “interactive” and will highlight “native animals and insects” at the 4055 Roswell Road park.

The artist will receive a $1,000 stipend. The work must be ready for unveiling at the Festival of Native Trees on Dec. 14.

Applications must include name, a mural mock-up and description, and should be sent to Art Director Sally Eppstein at sallye@bhnp.org. The application deadline is Oct. 11.

For more information about Blue Heron, see bhnp.org.