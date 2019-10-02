A handful of members of the Tea Party Patriots held signs outside U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath’s Sandy Springs office on Oct. 2 to protest House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

McBath, a Democrat, did not make an appearance and her office did not respond to a request for comment.

Jenny Beth Martin, chairperson of the group’s Citizens Fund, broadcast live on Facebook from the Lakeside office complex at 5775 Glenridge Drive.

“We are standing here right now letting her and people who are in this district know that we support President Trump,” Martin said during the broadcast.

The House investigation followed a whistleblower report accusing Trump of shady dealings with Ukraine.

About 10 people gathered at the front of the Novel Perimeter building holding pro-Trump signs and American flags and wearing red “Make America Great Again” baseball caps. One person wore a white construction helmet with the handwritten message, “Build the wall.”

Hunt went around asking several protesters if they thought it was time for Democrats to end the “witch hunt” and expressed her fear they were trying to “undo the election in 2016” when Trump won the presidency.

“Let’s just vote on good public policy like building the wall,” one man said.

“We are going to make sure [McBath] is out,” one woman said, referring to the 2020 election for her 6th Congressional District seat. “Whoever is coming after her has to be a Republican … and overall has to be Trumper. Because we have to support our president’s agenda.”

The conservative Tea Party Patriots organization was formed in 2009 as part of the Tea Party movement in the Republican Party. The ideals of the organizations include small government, opposition to government-sponsored health care for all U.S. residents and building a wall at the border.

McBath’s district includes parts of Sandy Springs, Brookhaven and Dunwoody.