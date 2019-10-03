An accident on the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange reconstruction project site killed a construction worker on Oct. 3.

It is the second construction-related accident causing a major injury or death since the state project began in early 2017.

The worker who was killed was an employee of a contractor on site, not of the Georgia Department of Transportation, according to GDOT Communications Director Scott Higley.

Higley said the exact location of the accident is unknown and no other information has been released. The interchange itself is within the city of Sandy Springs, which reported the location as I-285 eastbound at Ga. 400.

In August 2018, a contracted employee was injured and taken to the hospital.

GDOT’s “Transform 285/400” project is reconstructing the highway interchange for improved traffic flow and safety. Work began in 2017 and the project is scheduled to finish in mid-2020.