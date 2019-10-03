A literacy fundraiser 5/10K race and a health festival are coming to City Springs on Oct. 26.

The “Footprints for the Future” 5/10K race, starting at 7:45 a.m., is a fundraiser for the Sandy Springs Education Force’s literacy programs. Runners and walkers who participate will get a T-shirt, gift bag and, for adults, beer from the local Pontoon Brewing Company. A 1K version starts at 9 a.m. To guarantee T-shirts, participants must register by Oct. 8 at runsignup.com/ssef.

Following the race, the Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber of Commerce will hold a “Fall Fun Health Fest” with vendors, entertainment, food and giveaways. The festival runs 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will operate alongside the regular Heritage Sandy Springs Farmers Market. For more information, see business.sandyspringsperimeterchamber.com.

Both events are based at the City Green park, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs.