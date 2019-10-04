Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Meria Carstarphen will talk about the impact of development tax breaks on her district’s funding at an Oct. 10 meeting of the Buckhead Council of Neighborhoods. Officials involved in local transit projects are on the agenda as well.

Carstarphen was scheduled to appear at a September BCN meeting for the same discussion, but canceled shortly after the Board of Education confirmed it will not renew her contract after June 2020, setting off an explosive and still mysterious controversy. In 2018, Carstarphen spoke at a BCN meeting where she slammed the tax implications of downtown’s Gulch redevelopment.

Jim Durrett, executive director of the Buckhead Community Improvement District, will discuss his organization’s recent backing of a new on-demand shuttle van set to begin serving the central business and residential area in January. BCN Chair Mary Norwood in a phone interview called that service “just great.”

Steve Dickerson, who represents most of Buckhead on the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority, is on the agenda to talk about the state of transit improvement priorities. Dickerson is a former Georgia Tech professor, a vanpooling pioneer and an inventor who is suing the ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft for alleged patent infringement.

The BCN meeting is scheduled for Oct. 10, 6:45-8:15 p.m., at Peachtree Presbyterian Church, Room 2202, 3434 Roswell Road. For more information, see buckheadcouncil.org.