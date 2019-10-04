Brookhaven Police are seeking two suspects they accuse of a string of car break-ins that involved the theft of a handgun and an SUV.

Police say property was stolen from 15 vehicles in the break-ins, which happened in the early morning hours of Oct. 2. They believe the same suspects stole a Land Rover Discovery Sport SUV, which was later recovered by the Atlanta Police Department.

Among the stolen items was an “unsecured” handgun, according to police. The theft of firearms left in vehicles is an ongoing concern for metro Atlanta police departments. Earlier this year, Brookhaven Police Chief Gary Yandura said an AR-15-style rifle had been stolen from an unlocked vehicle. As of July 31, 22 firearms had been stolen from vehicles in Brookhaven this year, according to the police department.

Both suspects in the car break-ins are described as black men, 18 to 24 years old, with slim builds. One suspect was wearing a green-and-black, long-sleeved camouflage shirt and black pants. The other suspect was wearing a gray Chicago Bulls hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Police released photos of the suspects, apparently taken from a store surveillance video.

Anyone with information about the crime can submit a tip online at CrimeStoppersAtlanta.org, by calling 404-577-8477, or by texting “CSA” and the tip to 274637.