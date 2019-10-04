Dunwoody Senior Baseball’s Fall League is back in action at the Brook Run Park fields, where Dunwoody Homeowners Association president Adrienne Duncan threw the ceremonial first pitch for a Sept. 30 game.

Duncan threw a strike before the game, where the Wildcats beat the Diablos 15U 9-4, according to the league.

For 44 years, DSB has organized baseball leagues for youths who have outgrown Little League. Besides the Fall League, which plays through October, DSB also runs spring and summer leagues, as well as a year-round travel program. For more information, see DunwoodySeniorBaseball.com.