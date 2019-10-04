The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road closure

Oct. 4, 9 p.m .to 5 a.m., westbound (no location given).

Ashford-Dunwoody Road ramp closures

Oct. 7-9, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

Oct. 4, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to Abernathy Road westbound closed.

Oct. 7-9, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Oct. 4, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Hammond Drive and Mount Vernon Highway, two left lanes.

Oct. 4, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between between Abernathy Road and Mount Vernon Highway, two left lanes.

Oct. 5, 7-9 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and I-285, one left lane.

Glenridge Drive closures

Oct. 5 and 7-9, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Glenforest Road closed.

Glenridge Drive lane closures

Oct. 5 and 7, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Glenforest Road, one left lane.

I-285 ramp closures

Oct. 8, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Glenridge Drive closed.

I-285 lane closures

Oct. 7-9, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Ga. 400, two right lanes.

Oct. 9-11, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Ga. 400 and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, four left lanes.

Oct. 9-11, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Ga. 400, one right lane.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures

Oct. 4, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and Lake Hearn Drive closed.

Other traffic changes

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.