The Sandy Springs City Council on Sept. 3 approved a contractor to construct a long-demanded sidewalk along Brandon Mill Road.

The contract was awarded to developer A1 Contracting, LLC for $1,042,500.

The sidewalk will run from Lost Forest Drive to Marsh Creek.

For years, residents have insisted on a Brandon Mill sidewalk and the council has long prioritized it.

The project required four temporary construction easements before beginning construction, which have since been settled, and construction is planned to begin within the next two months, according to city documents.

The sidewalk is one of many upgrades funded by a transportation special local option sales tax.