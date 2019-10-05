The annual “Tower of Talent” fundraiser concert for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta returns to City Springs Oct. 26.

The inspirational concert by youths ages 6 to 21 benefits CHOA’s music therapy programs.

The event is sponsored by Michael Greenbaum, owner of Tower Beer, Wine & Spirits. CHOA operates the Scottish Rite hospital in the Medical Center area and is building a major new hospital complex in Brookhaven.

The concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. Tickets are $35-$100. For more information, see choa.org/toweroftalent.