The Brookhaven Arts Festival makes its seasonal return on Oct. 19-20.

The event includes a juried show of works by more than 140 artists from across the country, a classic car show, a section of children’s art, live music and food.

Admission is free. The festival runs 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Oct. 19 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Oct. 20 on Apple Valley Road behind the Brookhaven/Oglethorpe MARTA Station.

For more information see, brookhavenartsfestival.com.