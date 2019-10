The prominent classical vocal ensemble Chanticleer comes to City Springs on Oct. 25.

Comprised of 12 male voices, ranging from soprano to bass, the Grammy-winning ensemble from San Francisco is known around the world as “an orchestra of voices.”

The group will perform at 8 p.m. at the Byers Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. Tickets are $25-$55, students $15-$20. For more information, see citysprings.com.