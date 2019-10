The group Performing Arts at Dunwoody United Methodist Church will perform selections from musicals in an event called “Shows We Could’ve Done If…”

The performances are scheduled for oct. 26 and 26, 7 p.m., and Oct. 27, 3 p.m., at the church at 1548 Mount Vernon Road, Dunwoody.

Tickets are $10. For more information, call 770-394-0675.