The “Heart and Hands Gala,” an annual black-tie fundraiser dinner for Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities, comes to Buckhead on Oct. 19.

Ronald McDonald Houses offer housing to families of sick and injured children being treated at such hospitals as Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite in Sandy Springs’ Medical Center.

The event, which includes live and silent auctions, is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Flourish Atlanta, 3134 Maple Drive, Buckhead. Tickets are $400 per person. For more information, see armhc.org/gala.