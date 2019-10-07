Buckhead’s Covenant Presbyterian Church choir and a chamber orchestra will present a requiem on Oct. 27 and collect donations to host a Dec. 1 display of a panel from the AIDS Memorial Quilt.

The requiem “For Us the Living” was written by a music minister at a church in Albany, N.Y., and first performed in 2007. The free performance at Covenant is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the church, 2461 Peachtree Road.

Donations will be accepted after the performance to help sponsor the World AIDS Day display at the church of a panel from the quilt. Overseen by the Atlanta-based NAMES Project Foundation, the quilt has more than 49,000 panels commemorating the AIDS pandemic, most of them memorializing people who died. According to Covenant music director Jeffrey McIntyre, the panel that will be displayed at the church is a memorial to the brother of the church’s Worship Committee chair.

For more information, see covpresatlanta.org.