From its launch in May, the “City Green Live” free outdoor concert series drew hundreds of audience members to City Springs.

The series at the Sandy Springs civic center wrapped up its debut season Oct. 4 with Joe Gransden and his big band. Mayor Rusty Paul welcomed the audience of about 300 to the City Green park.

Upcoming events in the park include a free screening of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” on Oct. 18 and the city’s annual Veterans Day tribute on Nov. 11. The theaters in the Performing Arts Center at City Springs host many other events. For more information, see citysprings.com.

Photos by Phil Mosier.