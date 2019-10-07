A midnight carjacking on Oct. 7 in Buckhead has police seeking the SUV stolen from the victim.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the victim was sitting in his parked Range Rover at 308 Pharr Road when three people approached him. One of the people pointed a firearm at him and demanded the vehicle. The victim left the vehicle, and the suspects were last seen driving it on Pharr toward Peachtree Road.

The vehicle is described as a white 2014 Range Rover RRV with Georgia license plate number RJV4694.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact police at 404-577-8477 or online by clicking here.