Emory Healthcare’s new Musculoskeletal Institute is expected to be finished in 2021 as part of the first phase of a planned multi-year project to work to transform the outdated office complex into a $1 billion contemporary “live-work-play health innovation district.”

Emory and Brookhaven officials held a ceremonial groundbreaking for the new building Oct. 4. The approximately 180,000-square-foot facility is to serve as Emory’s central location for musculoskeletal services and research on bones and muscles. No start date for actual construction to begin is know, but the building is expected to be finished in 2021.

The institute is the beginning of what is expected to be about a 15-year buildout of approximately 60 acres of Executive Park. Proposed plans for the site also include a hospital, a hotel, multifamily housing and medical and office space. Emory is seeking a rezoning request from the city for the proposed future projects.

Emory University purchased 60 acres of Executive Park in 2016. The Emory Sports Medicine Complex, a partnership with the Atlanta Hawks, opened on the site in 2017. Toll Brothers, through its Toll Brothers Apartment Living subsidiary, built a 348-unit apartment building named Oleander in Executive adjacent to the sports medicine complex.

Besides the existing Orthopaedics & Spine Center, Brain Health Center and Sports Medicine Complex, Emory’s other facilities at Executive Park include medical science education and health information technology.

Other illustrations including interior views of the new building:

The headline and story have been changed to reflect the Oct. 4 event was a ceremonial groundbreaking for the new institute. When actual construction will begin is not yet known, according to Emory officials.