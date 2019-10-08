The Buckhead-based Atlanta Artists Center is coming to a Sandy Springs park for an outdoor painting event on Oct. 19 followed by a show and sale on Oct. 20.

The events will be held at Lost Corner Preserve at 7300 Brandon Mill Road. On Oct. 19, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., artists will create “plein air” – or outdoor – paintings of children and families as they make “fairy and gnome homes” from natural materials as part of a workshop. On Oct. 20, an art show and sale will run noon to 5 p.m. in the park’s Miles Cottage.

For more information, see atlantaartistscenter.org.