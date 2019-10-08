The worker killed on the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange reconstruction project Oct. 3 fell from a portion of a new overpass, according to Sandy Springs Deputy Chief of Police Keith Zgonc.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which governs employee safety issues, is investigating the incident and cannot comment on details, said Eric Lucero, a spokesperson for OSHA’s Southeastern regional office.

The name of the worker has not been released. The worker was an employee of a contractor, not of the Georgia Department of Transportation, according to GDOT Communications Director Scott Higley.

GDOT’s “Transform 285/400” project is reconstructing the highway interchange for improved traffic flow and safety. Work began in 2017 and the project is scheduled to finish in mid-2020.