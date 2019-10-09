Capitol City Opera Company will hold a “Princess and Pirate Concert” of Disney musical sing-alongs on Oct. 26 in Sandy Springs as a fundraiser for its educational programs.

The event includes a silent auction, face-painting, photos with costumed actors, a cast meet-and-greet, and an optional catered dinner. Costumes are welcome.

Tickets are $10 or $25 with dinner. The event begins at 4 p.m. at Highpoint Episcopal Community Church, 4945 High Point Road, Sandy Springs. For more information, see ccityopera.org.