The Chastain Horse Park will hold its annual “Fall Family Spectacular” horse show and festival on Oct. 26.

The festival at the facility in Buckhead’s Chastain Park includes a competitive horse show, a horse costume parade, a horseback archery demonstration, a visit with Atlanta Police Department horses, a petting zoo, pony rides and more. Food trucks and other vendors will be on site, along with a Girl Scouts bake sale.

Admission is free. Proceeds from sales will benefit the nonprofit’s therapeutic riding programs.

The event will run 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Horse Park, 4371 Powers Ferry Road, Buckhead. For more information, see chastainhorsepark.org.