Dunwoody residents are invited to load up their vehicles with old paint buckets, rat poison, light bulbs and more to dump at the Oct. 13 Household Hazardous Waste Recycling Event.

The event is from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Georgia State University Dunwoody Campus, 2101 Womack Road. The dump site will be in the northwestern parking lot along Womack Road.

Only Dunwoody and Chamblee residents can participate and are asked to bring a photo ID, piece of mail or other proof or residence. Register in advance at this link: dunwooodyga.gov/wasterecycling

Only small quantities of disposable items will be accepted. The items that are accepted are aerosols, adhesives, resins, epoxies, mercury, debris, devices, lawn care products, automotive products, rat and rodent poisons, insect repellents, pesticides, fluorescent or Incandescent bulbs, non-prescription pharmaceuticals, photo chemicals, hobby and artist supplies, paints and paint-related products, cleaners and swimming pool chemicals.

What will not be accepted: agricultural wastes, bio-hazardous/bio-medical waste, ammunition, explosives and radioactive materials.