How many times have we pondered, “It’s the choice between two evils,” prior to an election?

Dunwoody is truly blessed by a group of candidates that are known as active, community members, each with their own ideas on how to improve the city. Dunwoody’s election challenge is differentiating between candidates.

One differentiating factor for me is how well the candidate succeeds at working with others to achieve consensus. Another differentiating factor is track record. The last is faith.

Consensus is four votes on City Council. The mayor has no special power — by design.

My support for Terry Nall for mayor lies with his five-point plan. The plan acknowledges that the city should take whatever enforceable measures it can to reduce school overcrowding and improve facilities. Despite the narrative, our city was never intended to exert much more than fire and erosion control over DeKalb County Schools. Terry’s daily, proactive track record in Dunwoody is unquestionable for eight years!

In the City Council District 2 race, Heyward Wescott envisions a broad scope of positive Dunwoody changes, and understands and communicates well in the business community – Heyward is a natural consensus-builder. Plus, Heyward leads the charge for “A Better Dunwoody” through his actions since the city’s inception!

Finally, in the City Council District 1 race, Stacey Harris exhibits deep insight on thoughtful development. Stacey knows how to communicate effectively to those who oppose or agree with her, a valuable talent for building consensus. Stacey is a longtime advocate for property rights, like common-sense infill, and garden and education issues.

Faith is not typically spoken about in today’s vicious political landscape. What do you see as the future of Dunwoody? Do you have faith that your candidate will remain true to their ideals and not their narrative?

Choose wisely, contact the candidate, give to the campaign of your choice, and vote on Nov. 5.

Max Lehmann

Dunwoody

The Reporter welcomes residents’ letters about current political races, but will not publish letters from candidates or people working directly on their campaigns. To submit a letter, email editor@reporternewspapers.net. Please include your name, city of residence and contact information. Letters may be edited for length, facts and clarity.