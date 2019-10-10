The Oscar-winning animated superhero film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” will screen for free at City Springs on Oct. 18.

Part of Leadership Sandy Springs’ “Movies by Moonlight” series, the screening makes up for a previously scheduled August showing that was canceled due to weather.

The event begins at 6 p.m. with food trucks, followed by live entertainment at 7 p.m. and the movie at dusk. Lawn chairs, blankets and picnic food are welcome.

The event will be held at the City Green park, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. For more information, see leadershipsandysprings.org.