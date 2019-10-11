Brookhaven and Dunwoody citizens are headed to the polls to elect new mayors and new council members and can cast a ballot before Election Day beginning Oct. 14.

Early voting in both cities runs weekdays, Oct. 14 through Nov. 1, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. There is no voting on the weekends. Election Day is Nov. 5.

In Brookhaven, early voting is at Briarwood Recreation Center, 2235 Briarwood Way.

Dunwoody’s early voting is at the Dunwoody Library, 5339 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road.

Read about the candidates in the Reporter’s Dunwoody Voters Guide and Brookhaven Voters Guide.

The Reporter Newspapers is holding a Brookhaven candidate forum on Oct. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at Oglethorpe University.

All DeKalb County also can vote in a special election on revisions to an Ethics Act.

To see a sample ballot for all DeKalb municipal elections, click here.