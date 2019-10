The Sandy Springs Oktoberfest returns for its second year on Oct. 26.

Featuring live music and German food, the Rotary Club of Sandy Springs event raises funds for the Sandy Springs Education Force STEAM program and treatment of injured veterans at Buckhead’s Shepherd Center.

Tickets are $10 adults, $5 children, and $4 for food tokens. The event runs noon to 5:30 p.m. at Heritage Park, 6110 Blue Stone Road, Sandy Springs. For more information, see sandyspringsoktoberfest.com.