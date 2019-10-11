The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

Oct. 16-18, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Oct. 11-14, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and I-285, two left lanes.

Glenridge Drive ramp closures

Oct. 18-20, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

I-285 lane closures

Oct. 12, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., westbound ramp to Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, one left lane.

Oct. 16-18, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Ga. 400, two right lanes.

Other traffic changes

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.