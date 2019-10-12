The MARTA Police Department is undergoing an independent review to renew its accreditation, and public comments are being accepted as part of the process.

Assessors from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies are conducting the review, which will look at how well the police department matches industry standards.

Public comment will be accepted in person or by phone during two-hour periods on Oct. 15, or by mail.

Comments by phone will be accepted Oct. 15, 1-3 p.m., by calling 404-848-4992.

In-person comments can be given at a public information session Oct. 15, 6-8 p.m., at the MARTA Police headquarters at 2400 Piedmont Road in Buckhead.

Written comments can be mailed to: CALEA, 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, VA 20155.