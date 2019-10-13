Before Halloween arrives on Oct. 31, several local events are celebrating ahead of time.

Haunted Halloween

Friday, Oct. 18, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

A haunted house event across the Atlanta History Center grounds, with gentler Halloween fun for the children in the main building. Tickets: $15 members, $20 non-members. 130 West Paces Ferry Road, Buckhead. Info: atlantahistorycenter.com

Haunted Sandy Springs

Friday, Oct. 25, 6:30-10:30 p.m.

With live music, costume contest, food trucks, psychic readings, fire pit, s’mores bar, face-painting (6:30-8:30 pm), safe trick-or-treating, and screening of the 1988 horror/comedy movie “Beetlejuice.” In addition, actors with North Springs Charter High School offer tours of a nearby historic cemetery every 30 minutes. Free; cemetery tours $20. Heritage Green, 6110 Blue Stone Road, Sandy Springs. Info: heritagesandysprings.org

Spooky Springs

Saturday, Oct. 26, 5-7 p.m.

Halloween event for younger children, with costumed characters, trick-or-treat stations, face-painting and food for purchase. Free. Abernathy Greenway Park, 70 Abernathy Road, Sandy Springs. Info: visitsandysprings.org/spooky-springs

Halloween Pic in the Park

Saturday, Oct. 26, 6 p.m.

Decorate your bike and ride a portion of the Dunwoody Trailway before watching the 1993 Disney horror/comedy “Hocus Pocus” on the big screen. Bike ride at 6 p.m.; movie at dusk. Free. Brook Run Park, 4770 North Peachtree Road, Dunwoody. Info: dunwoodyga.gov