The High Point Civic Association will hold its annual Fall Festival on Oct. 27.

The 15th annual Halloween-themed festival includes a chili cook-off, a children’s Halloween costume contest, a cake decorating contest, food and family activities.

Admission is a suggested donation of $20 or free for association members.

The festival runs 1-4 p.m. at Highpoint Episcopal Community Church, 4945 High Point Road, Sandy Springs. For more information, see highpointcivic.org.